Name the richest men in Nigeria and you will find some of them in this photo.





Billionaire Aliko Dangote celebrated Sallah with fellow Billionaire, Femi Otedola, former Governor of Cross River state Donald Duke, Segun Awolowo, Billionaire Tunde Ayeni, Sam Nwajoku, Charles Ahize and Otunba Niyi Adebayo on his yacht. Another photo after the cut...