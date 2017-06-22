The Joint National Association of Persons with Disability (JONAPWD) in Nasarawa State on Thursday, prayed for recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari.The Association, which consists of the blind, deaf, crippled, lepers among others, held the “special prayer session’’ in Lafia.Chairman of the association in the state, Mr Innocent Ladan, said that their concern for the country and its leadership made them to seek God’s intervention in the president’s health challenge.“We pray that the good Lord will in his infinite mercy, give our President the grace to recover quickly and return to continue his duties.“We believe that God, who answers prayers without discrimination, provided you call on him in truth, will heal the president, no matter the level of the illness.“Even our Holy Books, ‘Bible and Quran’ have told us to respect our leaders and pray for them, hence the need for this special prayer,” he added.Ladan added that the union was also praying that God would continue to protect the state governor, Umaru Al-Makura.He explained that the governor had made the welfare of persons with disabilities his priority by offering them free education to all levels and had built three special schools in the state.Similarly, Mr Abubakar Musa, the Chairman of Cripples Association in the state, said that the governor had offered employment to some of their members and appointed one of them as Special Assistant to him.He, however, appealed to the government to fulfil its promise of giving automatic employment to their members with degree, HND and others, to reduce their suffering due to disability.Earlier, Mr Salah Barden, Special Assistant to the Governor on Disability Matters, had said that the association had declared its support for the governor to contest senatorial election in 2019.