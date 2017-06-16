A former Governor of Enugu State, Sullivan Chime, has advised politicians who intend to contest the 2019 general election in the state to do so under the platform of the All Progressives Congress.Chime said the Peoples Democratic Party would not be able to field candidates in 2019.The former governor spoke at a rally organised to welcome some prominent ex-PDP members, who defected to the APC in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.Chime, who served as governor of Enugu from 2007 to 2015 on the platform of the PDP before joining the APC in 2017, insisted that his former party was dead and buried.He stressed that PDP’s ‘demise’ coincided with APC’s rise, urging all intending political office seekers to move to the APC.“APC is a young party that came at a time the PDP was dying. Some former members of the PDP joined hands in forming the APC and it is waxing stronger.“To demonstrate its seriousness, it took power after just one year in existence – that is why we came out to identify with the APC, a party that, when you belong to it, your body and soul will be at rest. The PDP will not contest election next time.“We felt aggrieved that the PDP died, so we will guard the APC jealously,” Chime said.The Chairman of the APC in Enugu State, Dr Ben Nwoye, who supervised the registration of the new members, urged the people of the state to join the party in order to enjoy more dividends of democracy.