The Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, Kaduna State chapter, has assured over 4,700 traditional councils recently sacked in the state that they will get back their thrones in 2019.The party condemned the development, stressing that the Districts and Chiefdoms were a creation of the party based on popular requests from the different communities that were affected.A statement issued by the Kaduna publicity secretary, Mr. Abraham Kato, said, “The State Chairman and his Exco wish to state categorically that the PDP shall re-instate the sacked District Heads and village Heads back to their positions once in power come 2019.“We urge all the affected traditional councils to refrain from anything that is against the law, for this is just a temporary setback that will be corrected on the 29th May, 2019.“We also want to use this medium to call on our members and supporters to remain calm, and also continue in the struggle for a united PDP family, for there is light at the end of the tunnel, and we shall be stronger after the Supreme Court judgement, which will soon be dispensed.”