National Working Committee of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), led by Senator Ali Modu Sheriff and chairman of the party’s National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi have bickered over Nigeria’s proposed restructuring.





While Makarfi said there was nothing wrong with the clamour for restructuring of the country, the Sheriff-led NWC said restructuring is not part of the PDP manifesto.

Makarfi, had said at a press conference yesterday that restructuring of the country must take a critical look at the present structure of country and institutions, with a view to giving the country a new sense of direction.





However, acting spokesman of the Sheriff-led NWC, Bernard Mikko challenged Makarfi to show the part of PDP manifesto where restructuring is listed as part of the programmes of the party.





He also challenged Makarfi to put details of what he want to be restructured on the table.

“What is he restructuring? This nation must be put in the right perspective. The economy must be put right, we must get out of recession, create jobs, when we have addressed all these, we can look at the fundamental reform.”

According to him, Nigeria belongs to all Nigerians. Consequently, every Nigeria must be allowed to enjoy the constitutionally guaranteed right to live in any part of the country they like.