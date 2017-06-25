The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Osun West senatorial by-election, Senator Mudasiru Hussain, on Sunday enjoined Muslims across Nigeria and particularly in Osun to pray for the peace of the nation and be confident that the APC government has what it takes to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Hussain, in an Eid-il-Fitr Message released Sunday morning, said nothing exalts a nation better than the readiness of the citizens to sacrifice for the future of the country.

The senatorial by-election candidate of the APC, in the statement signed by his Media Aide, Opeyemi Kamil Ayelabowo, urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to remember the sacrifice of the last one month and the rewards that lay ahead after the period of self-denial.

“We are all rejoicing after the end of Ramadan. We have all spent one full month in sacrifice and were ready to let go many things we would have desired all in obedience to Allah’s injunctions.

“If we therefore extend this to our national life, it is certain that our nation is on its path to recovering its glory.”

Calling on residents of the Osun West district to continue to reject politicians he accused selfishness and lack of clear programs for the citizens, Hussain said the APC has shown at whatever level it is in charge that Nigerians can only entrust their future in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party at the risk of immediate and future of the common wealth.

“The case of Osun is enough reason for us to be confident that there is no alternative to the APC in terms of good governance. The PDP misruled Nigeria for 16 years at the centre and the destruction is what we are battling with now. Anywhere PDP shows its face, it is to the detriment of Nigerians and the case of Osun West is no different.

“This is why we call on our people in Osun to show once again that the PDP is a rejected party,” the statement noted.