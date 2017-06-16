The Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has said that irrespective of the outcome of the forthcoming Supreme Court ruling on the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), members of the Party will remain united.









Fayose added that all stakeholders of the Party have resolved that the anticipated judgement of the Apex Court will be considered as a ‘No Victor, No vanquish’ position.





He stated this while speaking at the sideline of a meeting of the PDP Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) held at Ekiti Government Lodge.

According to him, the Party leaders are hopeful that the forthcoming Judgment will further unite the Party.





The outspoken Governor, who chairs the PDPGF, said: “The PDP governors have resolved to remain confident, committed and loyal to the PDP.





“We believe that the Party which is more democratic than any other in the Country, will be united towards winning elections at all levels in 2019.

“On the pending Appeal at the Supreme Court, the Party leaders are hopeful that the forthcoming Judgment will further unite the Party.

“To buttress my point, we have agreed that the Court Outcome will be that of no winner and no vanquished position.

“The PDP is beyond every member and as such, all of us must be guided by its supremacy.

“I want to reassure all Party members of our continuous agreement, as PDP governors, to work together for the overall success of the Party and democracy.”

The Meeting was well attended and it had the Governors of Akwa Ibom State, Mr. Udom Emmanuel, Gombe State, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Bayelsa State, Hon. Henry Seriake Dickson, the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Mrs. Ipalibo Banigo, and the host Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose. Other Party leaders include: Professor Jerry Gana, Senator Chief T. A. Orji, former Governor of Abia State, Chief. Achike Udenwa, former Governor of Imo State, former Ministers of Women Affairs, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Ciroma, and a host of other Party stalwarts.







