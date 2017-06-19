National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, has spoken ahead of the anticipated Supreme Court ruling on the leadership tussle in the ‎party.He also said the recent position by the governors that they will unite irrespective of what the apex court decides was a welcome development and a good step.Sheriff, who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, assured that no one will be victimised for any role played during the conflict for the battle to control PDP.“We totally agree with the position of the governors. It is the Lord’s doing but from experience, we do hope that they will abide by what they have said.” You know that we love the party, all of us, including the national chairman. We love the party and we will do everything possible to grow the party.“We encourage them to abide by what they have said that it will be no victor, no vanquished and we urge them to hold tight to what they believe in, because if the ruling turns against them they should not say that they are pulling out.“We believe that the position they have taken is the correct one and that the party is one and will reunite and grow from there.” Nobody will be punished for any role he or she might have played during the conflict in the spirit of no victor, no vanquished.“It will now be the time for reconciliation, reconstruction and remaking the party,” Ojougboh told Thisday.Recall that Sheriff last Thursday presented the party’s flag to Ademola Adeleke, candidate for the Osun West by-election.Ademola, brother of deceased Senator Adeleke, in his response boasted that he will win the by-election on July 8.