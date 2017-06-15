The National Vice-Chairman (South-South) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ogidi, has called for a proper investigation into corruption allegations before prosecution.





Ogidi gave the advice while speaking with reporters in Abuja, following the acquittal of Senate President Bukola Saraki by the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Wednesday.





Ogidi said that the tribunal did the right thing, since there was no concrete evidence against Saraki.

He, however, said that cases of corruption were being lost in court, because government agencies were not doing a diligent job during investigation.

“If you don’t prepare your case well, you will lose. The way we are fighting corruption in Nigeria is not right. Saraki was presented guilty before he was even charged to court. That is not how to fight corruption. Fighting corruption needs proper investigation.

“If you know you are going to court, investigate properly and prepare your case adequately against the accused.

“Most times they say you are guilty before you get to the court. That is what has happened now. Everybody had condemned Saraki and that is not right.

“Let the court do its work to condemned whoever is found culpable of whatever he is accused of,” Ogidi said.