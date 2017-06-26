The Senior Pastor of all House on the Rock Churches, Paul Adefarasin, has spoken for the first time, after the fire outbreak in the Abuja branch of the church.





The incident happened on Sunday, after the mid-year thanksgiving service and was eventually contained by men from the Fire Service.

In a statement made available to newsmen, the cleric thanked those who responded to the inferno and called for calm.

“A fire incident occurred at about 2 pm on Sunday 25, June 2017 at the facilities used by the Abuja daughter church of the House On The Rock.

“We remain profusely grateful to the Sovereign and Almighty God that there were no human fatalities or casualties.

“While some parts of the complex were damaged by the fire, the swift co-ordinated response by many including the following: NEMA, the Federal Fire Service (Abuja), NJI, NNPC, Julius Berger, the HOTR staff & members, and several friends & well wishers of the house.

“All of whom responded to the incident & contributed in no small way to the containment and eventual extinguishing of the fire.

“We commend the professionalism of all the first responders and thank them for the invaluable service they rendered.

“We are now working with the relevant authorities & consultants to ensure the structural integrity of the affected building. Even as we seek to determine the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

“The weekly services will continue as usual, as the presently used service sanctuary remains unaffected.

“The House On The Rock wishes to express her gratitude to all who inspite of the inconvenience of the torrential rainfall were available

“And remained available to render assistance, encouragement and moral support during the incident.

“Your prayers, love and moral support expressed in various correspondences are truly and very deeply appreciated.

“We enjoin all our members, friends and guests to remain calm as we solicit your continued prayers in this season.

“Let us all be comforted by the Scripture in Romans 8:28 which says “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.” Thank you.”