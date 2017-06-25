A preacher identified as Nnamani, has been hacked to death by gangsters for telling them to repent.









The incident happened in Ife, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.





Punch has it that the Village Head, Chief Saturday Isemin, a retired assistant superintendent of police, said that the gangsters dragged the preacher to a bush near the back of a primary school in the night, where they killed him and hid his corpse.

It was learnt that the village hooligans had threatened few days earlier to deal with the preacher for disturbing them with message about repentance.





Chief Isemin said, “His offence was that he used to disturb them with his preaching. They said that he would be going around asking people to give their lives to Christ.

He added that the policemen know the hoodlums by name.

He said, “There have been series of problems in our community starting from August 12 last year. We were at an executive meeting at the council hall, when two men left and mobilised some of their members to our meeting place.

“They locked us up and gave all the elders, including me, thorough beating. We couldn’t call the police as they seized our phones.

“They carted away N305,000 that was in my bag which was supposed to be given to somebody.

“If not for one DSS personnel that wanted to see one of us by coming there, we don’t know what they would have done with us.”



