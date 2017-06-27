The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), has sent out a message asking for people to report any pastor or minister of the church that is doing anything wrong to him.

“Good day, if you know of any RCCG pastor or minister, doing anything wrong or anything they shouldn’t be doing as a leader please report such to me. My email address is contact@eaadeboye.com,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Recall that last Saturday, Adeboye emphasised on humility and has said that he did not ordain any pastor of the church who does not have humility.

The revered cleric stated that a leader must always be ready to serve.

“I still iron/press my wife’s clothes when I’m allowed to. If you are a true leader, you must always be ready to serve, even when no one can see you.

“If you find a RCCG pastor that is not humble, then it means I wasn’t the one who ordained him or her,” he wrote.