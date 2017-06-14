Aspirants for the Osun West Senatorial District By Election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party have stepped down for Chief Ademola Adeleke.Adeleke defected to the party last night.The aspirants said they decided to step down based on the appeals from the leaders of the party from within and outside Osun State.Colonel Olayiwola Falabi (retd), who was the first to address the PDP delegates, said all aspirants agreed to step down for the new entrant.A former Minister of Youth Development, who, also represented the district at the Senate at a time, Senator Akinlabi Olasunkanmi, also announced that he had stepped down.Olasunkanmi said, ” I stepped down for the party.”