Hundreds of pensioners again hit the streets of Osogbo on Thursday to protest the non-payment of their pensions and gratuities.
The pensioners, who carried placards with various inscriptions berated Governor Rauf Aregbesola for allegedly diverting various bailout funds meant for payment of salaries and for attempting to divert the N12.7 billion Paris Club refund paid to the state.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.