Northern Leaders of Thought: Tuesday 13 June, 2017

Southeast Leaders of Thought: Wednesday 14 June, 2017

Southeast Traditional Rulers: Sunday 18 June, 2017

Northern Traditional Rulers: Tuesday 20 June, 2017

All State Governors: Wednesday 21 June, 2017

Media Publishers and Editors: Thursday 22 June, 2017

Condemned all the hateful and divisive rhetoric by the concerned groups of Northern and Southeastern youths.

Affirmed the primacy of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the ultimate basis for the unity of Nigeria. That Constitution guarantees freedom of residence and of movement for all Nigerians anywhere in the country, without fear of discrimination or prejudice.

Affirmed the need to draw a line between the freedom of expression guaranteed by the Constitution and the degeneration of such expression into hateful rhetoric, prejudice and hatred. Under no circumstances will Government condone or tolerate hate speech in any way or form.

Affirmed the necessity of confronting all grievances and frustrations head-on, however uncomfortable that might seem now; instead of ignoring issues and allowing them to fester.

Affirmed the need for all leaders and elders, regardless of political or ideological persuasion, to speak out more forcefully to counter divisive and hate speech and any form of warmongering.”

Osinbajo, according to a statement issued on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, stated this during his interaction with leaders from the North, Southeast and the media.The meeting took place between June 13 and June 22.The acting President also urged that such grievances be expressed with grace.The statement reads: “The meetings were convened to provide a platform for frank and open discussions between the concerned stakeholders and by extension the Nigerian public on issues relating to the unity, peace and security of country.“While these consultations were concluded last week, the presidency will continue to actively engage with different segments of the Nigerian population at different stages and format in the near future.“In response to the recent spate of agitations pitting some groups in the North against others in the Southeast, the acting President commenced a series of engagements and consultations with political, religious, traditional and media leaders from across the country as follows:“The meetings were convened to provide a platform for frank and open discussions between the concerned stakeholders and by extension the Nigerian public on issues relating to the unity, peace and security of country.“The meetings touched on various issues relating to the ethnic agitations that have manifested most recently in a call for secession by some groups of youth from the Southeast, and an ultimatum by Northern youths for south-easterners living in the North to leave the region by 1st October 2017.“The meetings established common ground on a number of issues, as follows:“The acting President expressed appreciation to all the leaders for their time and commitment to the unity, peace and progress of the Nigerian nation.He also assures the Nigerian people of the determination and resolve of the Buhari administration to ensure their well-being and security at all times.”