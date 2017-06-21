Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday urged State governors to take necessary steps to ensure safety of all Nigerians living in their states.He made the call during consultative meeting with the 36 state governors, which started around 5.p.m at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.The meeting followed the consultative meetings with leaders of thoughts and traditional rulers from the North and South East.Osinbajo, on Wednesday stressed on the right of any Nigerian to live in any part of the country.While calling on the governors to resist playing politics with issue of security, he said that those making hate speeches should be brought to book.