Acting President YemiOsinbajo yesterday ordered troops reinforcement in some Taraba communities following attacks.He condoled with the victims of the violent attacks in a number of communities in the Northeast, where deaths were reported.He condemned the acts of violence and assured that perpetrators of the attacks would be brought to book.A statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, LaoluAkande, said the Acting President had held an emergency meeting with top security officials and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku.He ordered the deployment of an extra military battalion, police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps to the areas affected.The Acting President also approved the provision of relief materials to be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire, Nguroje and other villages in the hinterlands of Mambilla Plateau.“The Federal Government has also put in motion long time solutions including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict,” it stated.