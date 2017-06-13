Nigeria’s Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the release of cash to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), following a meeting with top officials from the Glass House last week.









The money is to be used to offset bills, as the Super Eagles prepare to take on African champions Cameroon, in a crucial 208 World Cup qualifying double-header in August.

“The NFF have the cash for the World Cup qualifiers against Cameroon thanks to the generosity of the federal government.

“The NFF also got the cash for the AFCON qualifier against South Africa and had the Eagles won, they would have been paid their win bonus immediately after the game,” a top official said.

Nigeria will welcome the Indomitable Lions on August 27 in Uyo, with the reverse game in Limbe four days later.

The Eagles are top of their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup with six points from two matches. Cameroon are second on two points, while Zambia and Algeria are on a point each.