The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo has approved the appointment of Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed as the Senior Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Investment Programmes, SIP.





Ahmed’s approval was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to Buhari on New Media, Engagement Unit, Bashir Ahmed via his social media on Monday.

He wrote, “Acting President, Prof Osinbajo approves the appointment of Barr. @IsmaeelAhmedB as SSA to the President on Social Investment Programmes.”

SIP is a social intervention programme set up by the Buhari-led Federal Government aimed at alleviating some of the challenges facing the Nigerian youths like unemployment.

Under the programme, is the N-Power scheme which has employed many Nigerians with a pay package of N30,000 monthly.





Recently, the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, has stated that the Federal Government through SIP had empowered over 1.6 million Nigerians.

“For example, in N-Power Scheme that 200,000 beneficiaries have been employed, we are supposed to increase it to 500,000 beneficiaries in 2017.

“There is opportunity in the N-Power Programme for employment. There is opportunity in the GEEP for you to get finances to be able to start businesses. Please, this is real, it is working, join the process and be a beneficiary,” the Minister said.

The programme also has the school feeding programmes, which sees primary school pupils fed once daily.