The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, has approved the appointment of 14 Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors in Federal Teaching Hospitals, Federal Medical Centres and Specialty Hospitals all over the country.





The approval was disclosed in a letter signed by the Deputy Chief of Staff to the Acting President and addressed to the Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole.

The press statement noted that the appointments take immediate effect for a four-year tenure and are in two categories.





Five of the appointees will be serving their second and final term.

Some institutions in the country have been under interim heads for between six months to two years, against the provision of the Acts that established them.

The Health Minister in his congratulatory message to the appointees, charged them to reciprocate the Federal Government’s gesture by taking their appointment as a call to service.





They were also advised to ensure that they operate an all-inclusive administration that will promote efficiency, transparency and accountability.

Adewole stated further that the Chief Executive Officers were to support the current health agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Administration which is aimed at achieving universal health coverage.





The new chief executive officers and their health facilities are:

Bisala Ekele — University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada; V.A. Osiatuma — Federal Medical Centre, Asaba; Idris Suleiman –Federal Medical Centre, Birnin Kudu; Abdus Musa — Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta; O.O. Alabi — Federal Medical Centre, Lokoja; Adejuwon Dada — Federal Medical Centre, Ebute-Metta, Lagos; Ibrahim Wakawa — Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Maiduguri; O.C. Ogun — Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Lagos and Shehu Sale — Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Sokoto.

Five of them will be serving their second tenure and they include,