Everton have beaten off competition from Arsenal and West Ham to sign Henry Onyekuru from KAS Eupen.This was confirmed by Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol on Twitter.He also revealed that the Nigerian striker was not able to earn a UK work permit and will now be loaned to Belgian club Anderlecht for next season.“Everton agree deal to sign striker Henry Onyekuru from KAS Eupen. Joint top scorer in Belgium. Will be loaned to Anderlecht next season,” Solhekol tweeted.Onyekuru finished last season with 22 goals in 38 games and ended up as the joint leading scorer in the Belgian Super League.He is believed to have undergone a medical at Everton’s Finch Farm training base on Monday and agreed personal terms – with his contract having a £6.8m release clause.