Adeola ‘Phoenix’ Osinuga, the wife of late singer Nomoreloss, is presently down with a chronic disease. The OAP has been suffering from fibromyalgia for a while now.













In a post on her social media page, the OAP wrote: "I can almost open my own pharmacy at this rate. Sometimes, you need painkillers for the pain caused by going to the hospital for painkillers. (Sigh) when I think about the amount of chocolates I could buy with this money instead of buying medicine."