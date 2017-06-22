Adeola ‘Phoenix’ Osinuga, the wife of late singer Nomoreloss, is presently down with a chronic disease. The OAP has been suffering from fibromyalgia for a while now.
In a post on her social media page, the OAP wrote: "I can almost open my own pharmacy at this rate. Sometimes, you need painkillers for the pain caused by going to the hospital for painkillers. (Sigh) when I think about the amount of chocolates I could buy with this money instead of buying medicine."Lately, Phoenix spends more time on her sick bed receiving treatment. The condition has kept her away from her radio job with Rhythm FM.
The OAP lost her husband in March 2016, few weeks after he was diagnosed of Typhoid Fever. The couple have a 6-year-old daughter together.
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.