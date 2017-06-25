The Spiritual Leader of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star, Leader Olumba Olumba Obu, has advised on Nigerians to stop divisive tendencies and utterances.

He urged Nigerians to learn to forgive one another and appealed to Muslims to continue to live in peace and love with others.

Leader Obu stated this in Calabar while receiving large number of Muslims and Hausa leaders based in Cross River State, led by the supreme leader Hausa/Fulani communities in the state, Alhaji Salisu Abba Lawan.

He congratulated them for successfully completing their fast, maintaining that Ramadan draws one nearer to God.

His words: “Nigerians must flee from any divisive tendencies, utterances and learn to forgive one another”.

The religious leader however said the Almighty God does not cherish division, hate, violence but love for all irrespective of religious or tribal leanings.

The head of the delegation, Alhaji Lawan praised the spiritual leader for devoting his resources and energies towards love, peace and unity of humanity and religions.

Lawan however enjoined the spiritual leader not to relent on his commitment at praying for peace and consolidate on brotherhood living.

He added that it was in the spirit of Ramadan, that the communities decided to visit to appreciate and to partner with the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star to foster peace and understanding amongst the many ethnic, religious and tribal groups in the state and country.