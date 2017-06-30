Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has described the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha as a “diaper wearing creature” for insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari is not on life support.

Recall that the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose had alleged that Buhari had been on life support in London for 20 days.

Dismissing Fayose’s claim, Okorocha urged Nigerians to ignore his Ekiti State counterpart, who he described as a “cheap talker.”

Reacting to Okorocha’s rebuttal of Fayose, Fani-Kayode, noted that Okorocha has failed to understand that Nigerians have the right to know the truth about Buhari’s health status.

The former Minister, who took to his twitter handle wrote: “When a courageous @GovAyoFayose tells u @MBuhari is in a coma and diaper-wearing @GovernorRochas tells u it is a lie u know who to believe.

“What this lying, diaper-wearing creature cannot comprehend is that the people HAVE A RIGHT TO KNOW THE TRUTH about @MBuhari’s condition.”