The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday faulted a statement credited to his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, on the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.
He said Nigerians should disregard Fayose’s statement, which he described as ‘uncharitable.’
Okorocha spoke with State House correspondents in Abuja.
Fayose had, on Wednesday, alleged that the President was on life support in London and called for his resignation.
Mr Lekan, I know you will put ur advert here, you don't have sense . You keep on posting this your useless cassava advert. This platform is not cut out for advert. Try OLX and jiji.ngReplyDelete
Mumu that don't know himself
SEE THIS ALMAJIRI'S SON CALLED OKOROCHA. WHAT ARE YOU DEFENDING? HAVE YOU SEEN BUHARI IN THE LAST ONE YEAR OR SINCE HE TRAVELLED OUT. CAN YOU SPEAK ON BUHARI'S HEALTH STATUS. THE OTHER ALMAJIRIS GAVE YOUR HALF BROTHERS, IGBOS, QUIT NOTICE, YOU AINT COMMENTED ON THAT. WHY? FAYOSE'S WORDS SOUNDED MORE CONVINCING THAN YOURS. CAN YOU CLOSE YOUR MOTH FOR ONCE.ReplyDelete