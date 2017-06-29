 Okorocha hits back at Fayose, says Buhari not on life support | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
The governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, on Thursday faulted a statement credited to his Ekiti State counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, on the state of health of President Muhammadu Buhari.


He said Nigerians should disregard Fayose’s statement, which he described as ‘uncharitable.’

Okorocha spoke with State House correspondents in Abuja.

Fayose had, on Wednesday, alleged that the President was on life support in London and called for his resignation.

