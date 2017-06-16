Nigeria’s field and track athlete, Blessing Okagbare, suffered an embarrassing moment in Oslo, Norway when her wig fell off as she jumped during a competition.
The 28-year-old Beijing 2008 Olympic silver medallist is competing in the Oslo leg of the IAAF Diamond League
She recorded a jump of 6.21 metres to finish seventh while her wig was nearly half a metre behind her.
Whether the mishap played its part in her finishing seventh is unclear, but the 28-year-old laughed it off on her Instagram account, saying: “It is what it is.”
