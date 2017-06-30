A lecturer with the Ogun State College of Health Technology, Ilese Ijebu, Dr Seyi Adu, has been indefinitely suspended by the college for allegedly having sex with a nursing student of the school, Mosunmola.The suspension was posted on a notice board at the administration block of the college, where the academic community was asked not to have any dealings with him.Our correspondent had reported that Adu and Mosunmola had sex in a hotel sometime in August 2016, which both parties did not deny.However, while Adu, who is married with two children, accused the 28-year-old of seducing him, Mosunmola said the lecturer coerced her into the relationship as a precondition to passing his course which she failed.A human rights lawyer with the state ministry of justice was said to have successfully brokered a deal between the duo, wherein Adu agreed to pay Mosunmola a monthly stipend of N5,000 in addition to N7,000 for her ante-natal registration.Within two months, the agreement broke down after Mosunmola presented a list of items required for her delivery, which she valued at N50,000.Adu was said to have refused the payment, saying she wanted to turn him to a cash-cow.The 28-year-old lamented that she had been abandoned to her fate, adding that she could not raise money for the baby items.Mosunmola was later delivered of a baby boy at the General Hospital, Epe.A source at the college told newsmen that a notice was posted at the administrative block of the school, announcing Adu’s suspension.He said, “The notice stated that he had been suspended and nobody should have any dealings with him. Everybody in the school has been talking about the notice.”The college spokesperson, Ayodele Alaga, confirmed the development.He said, “It is true. The suspension is indefinite. We have severed relationship with him. He was an adjunct lecturer. We will await the final outcome of the investigation by the ministry of health.”