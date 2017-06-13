Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has directed the security chiefs to protect the lives and property of all Nigerians everywhere.









The directive was the acting president's response to the October 1 ultimatum given by some northern youths asking Igbo residents in the region to vacate.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, said via Twitter post today that his principal gave the directive at a meeting with the security chiefs over the weekend.

"The Acting President met, over the weekend, with security chiefs and gave them firm instructions on the need to protect lives and property of all Nigerians, everywhere," Akande tweeted.

He also confirmed that Osinbajo would meet separately with northern and Igbo leaders, beginning from this evening.

"The Acting President will start a series of consultations with leaders of thought from the northern and eastern regions of the country this afternoon.

"He will first meet each group separately on different days this week and then meet them together afterwards," Akande stated.