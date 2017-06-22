Chairman of the ​All Progressives Congress, APC​, in ​Lagos State, Chief Henry Ajomale​, has reacted to the defection of ​former Minister of State (Defence) Musiliu Obanikoro ​to the party.





He also said that former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Bode George will soon join the APC.





​Ajoma​le stated that he was ​​not surprised at Obanikoro’s defection to the ruling party.





​His words: “You know he was one of us before he decamped to PDP.​ ​When we were in the defunct Alliance for Democracy, AD, he was with us.​ ​​He benefitted a lot from the party because Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu loved him”.

“Tinubu made him a commissioner in his cabinet when he was governor of Lagos State and later Obanikoro was also given senatorial ticket by AD and that was how he became a senator on the platform of AD. Suddenly for reason best known to him, he decamped to PDP​.​

“But all along nobody took offence to his action because we all knew that Obanikoro will one day come back. Obanikoro is like the prodigal son in the Bible who bite the fingers that fed him, but just like the biblical prodigal son was forgiven by his father, we have also forgiven Obanikoro.

“That’s to tell Nigerians that Asiwaju Tinubu has a large heart; very accommodating. With what Obanikoro did to AD, ACN and later APC when he was in PDP some would have thought Tinubu and other APC leaders would not forgive Obanikoro, but Tinubu doesn’t bear grudges. He forgives easily.

“He is not an autocrat or a dictator that some people portray him to be. With Obanikoro now in APC, the next big fish we are expecting in APC is Chief Bode George. He is coming to join us very soon, to join APC in helping to transform Lagos State into Dubai of Africa​,” Ajomale said.





Obanikoro has debunked claims that he has defected to the ruling party stating that he only attended the towns hall meeting organised by Remi Tinubu because it was done in his constituency.