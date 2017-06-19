A 300-Level student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Fatile Emmanuel, drowned when he went to swim at a hotel outside the university campus.Our correspondent gathered that the late student, who was studying in the Faculty of Pharmacy, died at OAU Teaching Hospital on Sunday.It was learnt on Monday that the deceased went to the swimming pool with two of his colleagues when the incident happened.The president of Pharmaceutical Association of Nigeria Students, OAU branch, Adeyemi Yusuf, lamented the death of his colleague, saying that it was a painful loss to the association and Faculty.He explained that Fatile died after returning to the pool alone without a life jacket.He said, “We learnt that three of our students that were friends went to a hotel to swim. They were done already, but the deceased entered again to swim alone and drowned.“The other students called for help, but the people around could not also swim. ‎When the lifeguard came, he tried to rescue him, but it was late already.“The doctor said he was brought to the hospital exactly 05.10pm as a ‘lifeless body.’ After leaving the hospital, we went to the mortuary to confirm that he is dead.”He noted that the parents of the deceased have been notified, adding that three people were currently detained for interrogation.He said, “The police are aware already. The parents are also around from Akure to identify his body. Police have arrested two of our students and the lifeguard for interrogation. ‎“We are in touch with police to ensure that our students are not wrongly accused or maltreated. The police want the doctor to do postmortem, after which the students will be released.”When contacted on the telephone, the Public Relations Officer of Osun State Police Command, DSP Folashade Odoro, said, “The matter is under investigation.”