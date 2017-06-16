The Lagos State Government Friday arraigned a suspected land grabber, Kamorudeen Lamina (aka Sir K) before a Special Offences Court sitting at Oshodi,Lagos, for alleged forceful dispossession of residents of their land.

Charged with him on a six-count charge by the Special Anti-Land Grabbing Task Force set up by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode’s administration were six other men described as his foot soldiers.They are: Omotola Ogunsanmi, Samson Shobule (aka Samson Salau), Biliaminu Orega (aka Biliaminu Salau), Jimoh Aromasodu, Wasiu Orenuga and Nurudeen Kasali. .Lamina, according to counts 1 and 2,is said to have sometime in February 2017 at Mowo Kekere area of Ikorodu LGA, taken over one plot of land from the rightful owner Mrs Ebere Okafor.The land is said to have been sold to Mrs. Okafor by Ifegbuwa family. Lamina is also accused of forcefully taking over and remaining in possession of 200 plots of land in Mowo Kekere belonging to Planet Properties Ltd.In count five, the defendants fraudulently sold 60 hectares of land which had been previously sold by the rightful owner. The fraudulent sale, which was allegedly carried out in January 2017, was perfected by the defendants fraudulently claiming to belong to Ifegbuwa family.In count six, the defendants are accused of fraudulent selling 25 hectares of land to third parties without any lawful right to do so, an offence punishable under the law. They all pleaded not guilty.In his ruling, Magistrate Lateef Owolabi granted bail to the defendants in the sum of N1million and two sureties in like sum. The matter was adjourned to July 13