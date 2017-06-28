Notorious cult group, Badoo, have struck again in Ikorodu, this time killing a family of five.
According to reports, the attack happened at Ayelala, Olopomeji, back of MRS filling station (formerly Kadesh filling station) close to the Army Barracks, Odogunyan, Ikorodu, yesterday June 27th.
Members of the murdered family are from Igede, Benue State but they reside in Odogunyan, Ikorodu. Four of the Five Family members were found dead, while the last born was still alive when people found the other corpses and was been rushed to the hospital where he reportedly died
