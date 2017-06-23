Kidnap kingpin, Chukwudemeje George Onwuamadike, alias Evans, has revealed that he installed close circuit camera (CCTV) in all his houses, to prevent his arrest.





Evans who is currently being detained by operatives of the Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT) in Lagos, said he had people on ground monitoring the CCTV.

The monitors gave him daily reports on the identities, of those who came suspiciously close to his house.

Evans personally carried out profiling of the CCTV footage, to ensure he was not being trailed by security operatives.

“I lived a simple life although I had money. My neighbors thought that I was a businessman. On the day I was arrested, I had this strange feeling. So I decided to stay indoors.

“I regret all my actions. As you can see I am reading my Bible, particularly the book of Lamentation. I don’t know what faith holds in stock for me with Lagos State’s laws on kidnapping,” he said.