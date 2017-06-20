Elder brother to Uchenna Precious Onwuamadike, wife of billionaire kidnapper, Chidumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans Chukwuemeka Okoye has revealed that since his sister got married in 2006, she has not visited their village.









Precious Onwuamadike, who is the last of 13 children hails from Awo Oraifite in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Speaking with Vanguard, on Monday, Okoye said even when their father died in 2014, Uchenna and her husband never came for his burial.

Okoye, a farmer at Oraifite stated that he had not been communicating with his sister even on telephone, adding that he does not even know that she has five children.

He said: “Our father was very sick when Uchenna got married and he was bedridden for eight years before he died in 2014. It was her father in-law that came for the burial.

“Once she got married, nobody heard from her again and sometimes we heard that she was living abroad.

“My elder brother who is living abroad once told me that he communicated with her and there was no way I could know their present predicament because I do not watch television, neither do I have a mobile phone that can be used for browsing.”

Okoye noted that despite the poverty in their family, Uchenna and her husband never cared.

He said that he had not even heard that his sister’s husband was a kidnapper.

The farmer said their aged mother, who is diabetic, was presently residing with one of his brothers in the North for about one year.