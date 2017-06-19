Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu says the northern youths who asked Igbos to vacate their territory were paid by some elite in the region.









Ojudu said this in Abuja at the weekend at a meeting with regional youth leaders, organised by the Office of the Special Assistant to the President on Youth and Student Affairs.





Ojudu, who represented Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, said: “Only God knows how much some elites, who hid behind the curtains, paid those who made that declaration in Kaduna.”

His words: “It will be worst for us if we allow some selfish people to push us to unnecessary war. Nigeria holds a lot of promises for all of us.

“I know and we all know that a lot of you have been excluded from the good things of this country and of course we can trace that to poor and bad governance over the years.

“But again, what we should be clamouring for is good governance, not separatism, not secession. This is all about elite competition. The youth are only being used as tools to promote socio-political disorder.

“Okay, if I don’t want to be importing things from Singapore, I can use this idea of Biafra to make money and some people are making huge money from it.

“Those, who were agitating and calling for Biafra before, are now singing another tune after building their palaces”.

Senate Leader, Ahmad Lawan said the current situation where youths from different parts of Nigeria were making hate speeches was unhelpful to the nation.

“You need to come together and you will find us as good, useful partners. I want to promise that we will not be found wanting in the discharge of our responsibilities.

“Once your requests are brought to us for legislation we will not hesitate to support them so as to make you better citizens,’’ Lawan said.