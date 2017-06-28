The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the 19 Northern States and Abuja, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to shun calls for the division of the country and unite for the good of the nation.The call was part of the resolutions adopted by the body at the end of its emergency meeting held in Kaduna.The resolution, signed by the CAN Chairman, Rev. Yakubu Pam and Public Relations Officer, Rev. Joseph Hayab urged agitators in all parts of the country not to sacrifice the unity of the country for anything.“Without doubt, nations are built and sustained by unity, not division.“We recognise the right of groups and individuals to agitate for whatever rights for the growth and progress of their people.“But also wish to say that any agitation that goes to the extreme with the use of words and violent conduct is wrong and not good for our collective unity and progress as a nation.’’It added that the body would never support any divisive call by any group in the country.“After careful deliberation, we condemn in strong terms the latest display of lack of nationalism by some groups and individuals,’’ it stated, and urged government to protect all citizens anywhere in the country.“The government should as a matter of urgency start considering the best ways that will address issues that have led to agitations by revisiting the last National Conference Report and get the National Assembly to begin legislative processes on contentious matters.’’The Northern CAN also called on government to ensure the protection of all Nigerians wherever they choose to live in the country.