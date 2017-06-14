A member of the National Executive Committee of Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Alhaji Mohammed Yakubu, has said the North will vote President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 even if he is on “wheelchair.”
Yakubu made the remark while faulting the calls by a cross section of Nigerians that the President should resign due to his ill-health.
Speaking, Yakubu said, “I will not advise him to resign. You will recall that when former President Olusegun Obasanjo was asking the then ailing President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua to resign, I granted an interview to your newspaper, as the youth leader of Northern Union, telling Nigerians that even on wheelchair, we will support Yar’Adua to rule the country. Unfortunately he died.“I am also making the same statement today that Buhari should not resign, even if he is on wheelchair, North and people of Nigeria will vote him in 2019. I am not just associating myself with Buhari, I am advocating for good governance under President Buhari.
“I don’t think that it is proper for anybody to humiliate Buhari out of office by mounting pressure on him to resign. It is not fair; it is not just, it is not proper.
“We have election time table, if you don’t like him, vote him out during the election, but I will not support anybody that will want to humiliate the President out of office. As long as he is alive, it is not right to demand of him to resign.”
