Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is back in the news again. This time, she’s apologizing to her teeming fans for the pirating of the DVD of her popular TV show, Jenifa’s Diary, assuring them that the relevant authorities have been reached to clamp down on the culprits.However, while the actress took to her Instagram page yesterday, to apologize to fans as well as to inform them that the relevant authorities have been reached to clamp down on the pirates, her rapper husband, JJC Skillz, also took to his Instagram page too to share the good news that they are expecting their first kids together. “Amen amen amen. God I receive your wonderful news in praise.To God be the glory you will be called a mother by your beautiful miraculous twins @funkejenifaakindele my queen and wonderful mother of my children to be,”JJC Skillz wrote. Though he has since deleted the post.Meanwhile on the pirating of her Jenifa’s Diary DVD, Funke Akindele wrote, “Due to piracy affecting the distribution and sales of Jenifa’s Diary DVD season 5, 6 & 7, I received some complaint from my lovely Jenifa fans.Upon further investigation, we discovered that the pirated copies contain new episodes that have not been released leading to contradictions with the original DVD, which we have released earlier. “We humbly apologize and are currently working with the relevant authorities to combat piracy at this scale and ensure this never happens again. Thank you for your love and support. #JenifasDiary.”