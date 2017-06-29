The pro-Dino recall group of Kogi West senatorial district said, yesterday, it remained steadfast in its quest to recall the senator representing the area at the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye.The group, on the platform of Aggrieved Kogi West constituent, urged the senator to wait for the outcome of the Independent National Elec-toral Commission, INEC’s verification, rather than rushing to court to stop it.Spokesperson of the group, Olowo Cornelius, who stated this in Lokoja while addressing newsmen, added that “what is happening to Senator Dino Melaye is a self-inflicted problem, which he has to tackle by himself.” “Some of the elders erroneously mentioned as defending him (Dino) where victims of his previous inglorious activities.“It is, therefore, sinful for anyone, for any reason, to attempt to drag respected Okun leaders into controversies of fruitless efforts targeted at discrediting a legal and constitutional process of recalling a non-performing representatives.”