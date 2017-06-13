Police in Lokoja said that no arrest has been made in connection with the Monday gun attack on Senator Dino Melaye.The Kogi State Police Command spokesman, ASP William Aya, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Lokoja.He said the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department who is in charge of investigation into the attack was still on the assignment.Aya said the situation in the state capital had become normal, adding that there was no cause for alarm.A correspondent of NAN who visited the scene of the attack on Tuesday observed that armed soldiers were still in strategic points to maintain the peace.Melaye, the senator representing Kogi West had, on Monday, made a stopover in front of the gate of the Kogi State Polytechnic in Lokoja to address his supporters, party members, workers and students when gunmen invaded the venue.He was reportedly addressing his audience when unknown gunmen invaded the rally and started firing shots in different directions.Two persons, including one of the gunmen, were killed, while two operatives of Department of State Security attached to Melaye sustained gunshot wounds.The Rector of the polytechnic, Mr. Mohammed Yisah, had claimed that one of the persons killed, Saka Seidu, was a student of the Polytechnic; but the police in a statement described him as a passerby.NAN reports that many residents spoken to said they were still in shock over the shooting incident which lasted well over 30 minutes and expressed surprise over police claim that no arrest was made.