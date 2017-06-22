The Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has urged the group’s members and eligible voters in Anambra State to boycott the November governorship election in state.Kanu, who spoke at his father’s palace at Afara Ukwu Ibeku in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, also said residents of Southeast and others under the Old Eastern Region would not vote in 2019, if the Federal Government fails to hold referendum before the election.The IPOB leader faulted Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on why he (Kanu) was not among stakeholders invited to Aso Rock for a roundtable discussion.He vowed not to relent in the struggle for Biafra.Kanu said: “Nigerian government should build as many prisons as possible to jail all Biafrans because there is no going back. We are ready to go there (prisons) unless the Federal Government gives us Biafra.“We are starting with Anambra in November this year. There will be no governorship election in Anambra State. In 2019, the whole of Biafra land will not vote for any President. There will be no senator, there will be no House of Representatives candidates. There will be no House of Assembly and there will be no councillorship elections in Biafra land, if they (Federal Government) fail to call for a referendum.”The IPOB leader urged members of the group to remain steadfast and calm as Biafra remains their only hope.He said: “We are not like any other people. People like us don’t come twice. That’s why I know that with the last breath in this very body, Biafra will be restored. There’s nothing anybody can do about it. Tell them that’s what I said. Nobody on this earth can stop Biafra.”