Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has slammed former President Goodluck Jonathan as the harbinger of Nigeria’s problems.







In an exclusive interview with Daily Sun, Kanu described Jonathan as “weak and incompetent” president who did nothing for the South East, even though the region claimed him as one of their own.



To Kanu, Jonathan’s wife, Patience, would have been a better president than her husband. “Jonathan is my uncle, yes. I was one of those who said Jonathan’s tenure was more or less an Igbo presidency; it’s on record I said that.

But, he knew I never liked his regime because he was weak and incompetent. I don’t support evil; if you do good, I will tell you, if you do bad, I will say it the way it is; I don’t curry favours.

He was weak, I said I wish it was aunty Patience Jonathan who was in-charge, she would have done better. Look at where GEJ dropped us today; he never finished building the East/West Road, but, he built railway line from Abuja to Kaduna, so they will love him.

Who told you that if they did not love Zik, that they will love you?” Regardless, Kanu said the North has produced good leaders, in all sectors of the economy.



The Biafra leader, who said people erroneously see him as hating the North, singled out former Presidents Shagari and late Yar’Adua as two good leaders who are from the North and had made their marks in Nigeria.

“People think I hate the North; that’s not true, but the only thing is that I say things the way they are, I don’t know how to tell lies to curry favours. People do not know that I love former presidents Shagari and Yar’Adua more than I love, Nnamdi Azikiwe.

I’m saying this because when we were young and were growing up, the only notable person that built any notable infrastructure I saw with my two eyes was Shagari.The Enugu/Igwuocha (that the white man named Port Harcourt) Expressway, was built by Shagari. Now, tell me who has ever done that since after Shagari, no, tell me. Which other infrastructure will you be proud of, nobody has ever done anything again.”