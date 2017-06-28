A former National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Victor Umeh, on Wednesday urged Nigerians to disregard the threats being made by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, that the Igbos would leave the country.Umeh said Kanu’s comments did not reflect the opinion of people of South East.He described IPOB as a “mere association” with distinct agenda, adding Kanu is only a president of the association.The politician spoke to The Nation at the 241st Independence anniversary of the United States held at the American Consul-General residence in Ikoyi, Lagos.The ex-APGA chief said Kanu’s order asking people to boycott the Anambra governorship election was made in bad faith, noting that IPOB cannot prevent Anambra people from exercising their rights to choose their governor.He said: “Kanu cannot prevent people from exercising their civic rights. That election will come and go. For us in APGA, we take that election very seriously.“Kanu cannot direct me not to vote. Kanu is a leader of IPOB, a mere association. IPOB is not an umbrella body of all Igbo people. Kanu represents an association that chose to go by that name. That is what it is.“The Igbo are not asking for secession. What we are asking for is equity and fairness in the running of the country.”The politician said restructuring would bring about peace in the country, stressing that Nigeria would not disintegrate if it restructures.He said people who are afraid of restructuring are the real enemies of the country.Also, two Yoruba monarchs at the event cautioned people beating the war drum.The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi, and Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, advised those calling for secession to desist from their activities.They said the nation’s unity is non-negotiable.Oba Adeyemi said: “I urge people calling for the breakup of our country to be cautious of their utterances. We don’t want another war. We are brought together by fate and we must not dismember the country because of parochial interest. We should continue to tolerate one another.”