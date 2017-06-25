A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has said Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, may ride on his popularity to contest in the 2019 election.





​Kwankwaso (APC, ​representing ​Kano Central​ in the Senate​), ​also admonished South-East leaders to do more in dissociating themselves from Biafra agitation to prove they are truly for Nigeria’s unity.