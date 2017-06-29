The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted cloudy weather conditions over the central states of the country this morning.The NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office (CFO) yesterday in Abuja, also predicted the prospects of thunderstorms over Yola, Jalingo, Mambila Plateau, Gombe and Ibi.It said that there would be day and night temperatures of 26 to 35 and 18 to 24 degrees Celsius respectively.NiMet said that there were prospects of thunderstorms over Abuja, Jos, Lokoja, Lafia, Mambila Plateau, Jalingo and Minna in the afternoon and evening hours.The agency predicted that Southern states would experience cloudy morning over the inland cities with chances of thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.It said that the southern states would have day and night temperatures of 30 to 35 and 21 to 23 degrees Celsius respectively.According to NiMet, northern states will experience cloudy conditions in the morning with chances of thunderstorm over Kano, Nguru, Maiduguri, Gusau and Dutse in the afternoon and evening.“The region will also have day and night temperatures of 29 to 40 and 26 to 29 degrees Celsius respectively.“Most parts of the country are favourable for rains and thunderstorm activities in the next 24 hours,” NiMet predicted.