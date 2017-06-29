Nigeria’s power supply, yesterday, dropped by 14 per cent as the nation’s national grid experienced another systems collapse. The supply dropped from 3,333MW recorded the previous day to 2,881MW, showing a decrease of 452 MW.In its report, the advisory power team disclosed: “On June 27, 2017, average power sent out was 2,881MWh/hour (down by 452MWh/h). The reported gas constraint was 1927MW. “The reported line constraint was 684.3MW. The reported frequency management constraint due to loss of DisCo feeders was 890MW. The water management constraint was 0MW.‘’The power sector lost an estimated N1,574,000,000 on June 27, 2017, due to constraints. System collapse at 17:40Hrs, system frequency declined sharply from 50.28Hz to 47.00Hz and followed by collapse. ‘’Benin/Omotosho 330kV line (cct B5M) CBs tripped at both ends. Omotosho/Ikeja West 330kV line (cct M5W) had been out of service for maintenance work.” Also, eight Generating Companies, GENCOs, generated zero megawatt of electricity.The companies include: Afam IV-V, Sapele NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Afam VI, A.E.S, ASCO, Trans Amadi and River IPP Investigations in Lagos and its environs showed the systems collapse has affected power supply to many consumers. Meanwhile, former Minister of Power, Bath Nnaji, has said the Federal Government should liquidate its position on its 40 percent stake in distribution companies as soon as possible.Nnaji, who spoke on the sideline of Nigeria Gas Conference in Lagos, said: “Government was supposed to use its stakes to ensure that the distribution companies performed, but in a case where you now have government people being on the board, board members will not be able to take decision you imagine will happen. It is not just correct for them to operate like that. Government needs to quit along the line.” Mr. Frank Udemba, President of Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MAN, had disclosed in an exclusive interview that the situation was critical. According to him, with over 180 million people and huge manufacturing and other business activities, the country should be generating at least 180,000MW per day.He had quoted the World Bank report, as stating that Nigeria’s electricity per capita was abysmally at 142 kilowatts, which when compared with the world figure of 3,104 kilowatts for the same year, was too small. Udemba noted that the challenge of electricity supply was hydra-headed, adding that the challenge found maximum expression in inadequate supply of electricity and exorbitant and escalating tariff. He said: “According to survey conducted by MAN in 2015, manufacturers, electricity supply averaged 7 hours per day with seven times average of power outages per day in the year. ‘’Consequently, to sustain production, manufacturers have for years relied on self generated electricity as an alternative source of power notwithstanding the associated huge cost estimated at N129.95 billion in 2016.In spite of the poor supply, electricity tariff has been subjected to indiscriminate upward review by the DisCos and the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC. ‘’The ugly situation is usually that while a particular Multi Year Tariff Order (MYTO) subsists another one is crafted and superimposed on the subsisting one. This is not manufacturing friendly and negatively affects the ability of consumers to maximize welfare .”