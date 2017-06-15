Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, says Nigerians are demanding true federalism to enable each region develop according to its capability.









The governor spoke yesterday when he hosted the US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr William Symington.

In a statement by his Special Assistant on Electronic Media, Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, Wike explained that Rivers people, for instance, wanted true federalism because this will allow them properly manage their resources.

“We are clamouring for true federalism, when you talk of true federalism, they think you don’t want to be part of the country.

“We talk about true federalism as practised in America, a true presidential system where all the federating units will be allowed to enjoy their resources and contribute to the centre,” Wike said.

The governor all Nigerians deserve to be treated with equity, fairness and justice, adding that the right framework should be established to ensure that all the states excelled.

Wike further urged the American Government to set up a visa office in Port Harcourt to cater to the South-South and the Southeast geo-political zones.





Wike said that the visa office would be in the spirit of equity and justice as the Abuja office served the North, while the Lagos office served the South-West.

He said Rivers was safe for investments and promised that his administration would partner investors to enable them to benefit from their investments.

“Forget about the media propaganda, this state is an opposition state, therefore don’t expect them to say it is the best.

“But we are the best state, we are doing everything to ensure that investors do profitable business under the ambit of the law,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the US ambassador commended Nigerians for their unity and added: “Nigeria will be great and I expect a super power and a super partner”.