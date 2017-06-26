A former Political Adviser to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Akin Osuntokun has described the controversy over the President’s speech impairment as a “reduction to kindergarten contention over a largely irrelevant medical jargon.”





He said going as far as proving that Buhari had no speech problem was of no significance to Nigerians who were desirous to know if their President can still carry on.

According to him, speech impairment was not the only medical condition that can incapacitate the president.

Osuntokun told reporters in Lagos, “Of what significance is it if he has speech impairment or not?

“What matters to Nigerians is whether he is fit and capable enough to function as president.

“Is speech impairment the only malfunction that can incapacitate him?

“What if he has something worse? All this nitpicking is only good for theatre and distraction.

“It is a tragedy that the governance of Nigeria is being reduced to kindergarten contention over a largely irrelevant medical jargon.”