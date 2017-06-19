Lottery players in Nigeria are set to contest for over N15 million lottery jackpot.Managing Director, of Give ‘N’ Take lottery limited, Jolly Enabulele disclosed this at the official launch of the national jackpot game.Enabulele said it is the first of its kind in Nigeria aimed at creating millionaires like never before in the country.He said the company is passionate about giving back to the society adding that this would be done by engaging in good causes as part of the Corporate Social Responsibilities.His words: “In the National Jackpot game, Lottery players would genuinely win millions and even billions of Naira every week as Give ‘n’ take lottery limited, one of the leading lottery companies in Nigeria rolls out the first National Lottery Jackpot on June 25, 2017 here in Abuja the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT),“We plan to hold draws every Sunday, featuring Nigeria celebrities from across the entertainment industry. It is important to state here that our big jackpot prize which starts from N15 million shall be rolled over if no winner/winners emerge at any draw in addition to a percentage of the total money realized for that week, This simply means that there will be a bigger jackpot prize in our next draw and the rollover shall continue until eventually winner/winners emerge.“Segun Linda and Trize Osifo are part of those that would be participating. Playing the Give ‘n’ take national jackpot game is easy; all you need to do is participate by obtaining your ticket from any of our outlets or via the web on www.qntbiq.com. Then pick five numbers from 1 to 36 and pick one state our of the 36 states in Nigeria including the FCT. When you match the picked 5 numbers and one state then you are the jackpot winner. It is that simple. You can also be a proud winner of several consolation prizes on offer every week,” Enabulele stated.