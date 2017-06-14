This morning, the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) dismissed the charges of false asset declaration against Senate President, Bukola Saraki. Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, in his ruling said the prosecution team had failed to provide sufficient evidence to prove that Saraki was indeed guilty of false asset declaration.
With this, Nigerians took to social media to share their views on the ruling. As expected many believe the fight against corruption is a futile effort. See their comments below.
Tinubu is the biggest thief and looter that exists in Nigerian politics today but being a protean dribbler that he will ever be he formed APC so that the arm of the law will never reach him. Other politicians didn't understand him and therefore head over heels supported him. Nigerians, by now, may have known better. Saraki's case proves, most clearly, the failure of the current anti-corruption crusade. Put differently, the Nigerian law selectively applies to the categories of Nigerian citizens.ReplyDelete
No surprises...ReplyDelete